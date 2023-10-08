Nushrratt Bharuccha, stranded in Israel during Hamas attacks, now returning home

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who found herself stranded in Israel amidst the deadly attacks by Hamas and the retaliatory air raids by the country’s defense forces, is now receiving assistance from the Indian embassy to ensure her safe return home. Sanchita Trivedi, Nushrratt’s publicist, confirmed that they were able to establish contact with the actor and, with the embassy’s support, are arranging for her safe journey back to India. While they couldn’t secure a direct flight, Nushrratt is currently on a connecting flight home. To prioritize her safety, specific details about her return are being kept confidential until she lands in India.

Nushrratt Bharuccha had been in Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival when the conflict escalated. The situation in Israel deteriorated rapidly, with rocket attacks from Gaza hitting various cities, including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera, and Ashkelon. Furthermore, there were reports of Hamas militants infiltrating Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip and taking control of Israeli towns. The perilous circumstances prompted swift action to ensure Nushrratt’s safety and facilitate her return to India, a development that her publicist, Sanchita Trivedi, expressed relief and gratitude for.

The ongoing crisis in Israel, marked by the exchange of rocket fire and the entry of Hamas militants into Israeli towns, underscores the severity of the situation that Nushrratt Bharuccha and others have been facing. The Indian embassy’s involvement in helping Nushrratt return home safely highlights the importance of diplomatic support during times of international turmoil, particularly for citizens caught in the midst of such conflicts.