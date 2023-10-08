Rs 56 lakh worth of gold seized at Kannur airport

Customs officials at Kannur International Airport have thwarted yet another attempt to smuggle gold into the state, marking the second consecutive day of such incidents. On Saturday, they apprehended Thamjith, a resident of Bekal in Kasaragod, and seized gold with a value of Rs 56.32 lakh from his possession. Thamjith had ingeniously concealed 973.5 grams of gold by affixing it inside a corrugated box, which was discovered among his belongings upon arrival from Abu Dhabi via an Air India Express flight. The Customs Preventive Wing team acted swiftly to apprehend the passenger and recover the concealed gold.

Notably, this incident follows a similar seizure on the preceding day when Customs officials confiscated gold worth Rs 49.49 lakh from Musafir, a resident of Mattannur. Musafir had concealed 857 grams of gold within his innerwear while traveling on an Air India Express flight from Sharjah. These consecutive incidents underscore the vigilance and determination of Customs authorities to combat illegal gold smuggling at the Kannur International Airport.