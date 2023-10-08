Sharp Aquos Sense 8 launched: Details

Mumbai: Sharp Aquos Sense 8 was launched in Japan. Offered in Cobalt Black, Light Copper, and Pale Green colour options, the Aquos Sense 8 is available in a lone 6GB + 128GB variant, which is priced in Japan at JPY 62,150 (roughly Rs. 34,700).

Sporting a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IGZO OLED display, the Aquos Sense 8 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a brightness of 1300 nits. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. It runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. The company promises three major OS updates and five years of security patches.

The dual rear camera unit of the Aquos Sense 8 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is equipped with another 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Aquos Sense 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.