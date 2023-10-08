Skoda unveils Kodiaq Second-Generation 2024: Details

Mumbai: The new Kodiaq plug-in hybrid combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to produce 204 bhp. It boasts an impressive electric-only range of over 100km from its 25.7kWh under-boot battery and can charge up to 50kW at public charging stations. The petrol and diesel options with power outputs ranging from 150 bhp to 204 bhp, each mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and the most powerful versions come with four-wheel drive.

The SUV has grown longer by 61mm from 4.69-metres to 4.75-metres while the wheelbase and width remain unchanged at 2.71-metres and and 1.8-metres respectively.