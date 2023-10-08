Sreekumaran Thampi Wins Vayalar Award for ‘Jeevitham Oru Pendulum’ Memoir

Director-lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi’s autobiography, titled ‘Jeevitham Oru Pendulum’ (translated as ‘Life a Pendulum’), has been honored with the prestigious 47th Vayalar Award. This coveted award includes a substantial cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a magnificent bronze figurine crafted by the renowned artist Kanayi Kunhiraman. The presentation of this esteemed prize is scheduled for October 27, a significant date as it marks the death anniversary of the legendary poet-lyricist Vayalar Rama Varma.

Sreekumaran Thampi’s journey in the world of art and literature commenced in Harippad, Alappuzha district, where he was born on March 16, 1940. His literary prowess began to blossom during his academic years. Remarkably, in 1966, while serving as an assistant planner in Kozhikode, Thampi made a life-altering decision to resign from his job, dedicating his entire focus to the realm of art and literature.

Thampi’s creative prowess extended across various mediums, but his notable contributions lie in the realm of cinema. He penned his maiden song for the movie ‘Kattu Mallika,’ a milestone that marked the beginning of an illustrious career. Over the years, he crafted over three thousand songs for movies and diverse artistic expressions. Notably, he scripted 78 films, directed more than thirty, and produced approximately 22 movies. Additionally, Thampi’s artistic influence extended to television, where he produced and directed more than 13 serials.

Beyond his cinematic accomplishments, Sreekumaran Thampi boasts a rich literary portfolio. He has authored seven poetry compilations, four novels, a collection of stories, two books delving into the world of movies, and an anthology titled ‘1001 selected movie songs.’ His remarkable contributions to the literary world earned him the National Award for Best Book in Film for ‘Cinema Kanakkum Kavithayum,’ and he has been honored with the Kerala State Award for Best Lyricist on two occasions.