Tollywood actor Sarala Kumari reported missing in Sikkim flash floods

Sarala Kumari, a former Tollywood actress, is currently missing in the aftermath of flash floods in Sikkim, which have tragically taken more than 40 lives, including military personnel. Her daughter, Nabitha, who resides in the United States, has made an urgent appeal to the Telangana government for assistance in locating her missing mother in the flood-affected northeastern state. The actress, who resides in Hyderabad, had recently embarked on a journey to Sikkim with her friends, notifying her daughter of her travel plans.

Worry and concern are mounting for Nabitha, as there has been no trace of her mother and no information available since their last conversation on October 3. In the wake of the flash floods in Sikkim, Nabitha tried to reach out to local hotels and even contacted army hotline numbers, only to discover that they were non-functional. Sarala Kumari, crowned Miss Andhra Pradesh in 1983 before entering the film industry, had an illustrious career in Telugu cinema.

The unfortunate incident highlights the urgent need for assistance and coordination to locate missing individuals in disaster-stricken regions and underscores the challenges faced by those seeking information and assistance during such emergencies.