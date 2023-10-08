Trinamool’s protest outside Raj Bhavan amid Section 144, Bengal governor questions

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose asked Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in a letter on Sunday how the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was able to hold an ongoing sit-in protest outside Raj Bhavan in an area where Section 144 was in effect.

In Kolkata, where the demonstration is taking place, a 100- to 150-meter radius around Raj Bhavan is subject to Section 144 restrictions.

Today marks the fourth day of the Abhishek Banerjee-led indefinite sit-in protest. Party leaders and MLAs are among the protesters who have stated that they will continue their agitation till the governor meets with them on the protest grounds.

The TMC’s two-day protest in New Delhi against what it claimed was a delay in the payment of MGNREGA dues and housing programs for low-income households sparked the demonstration outside Raj Bhavan.

On Saturday, a three-person TMC team met with Governor Bose in Darjeeling. They urged him to raise the matter of the state’s unpaid MGNREGA obligations with the federal government and asked him to attend the protest outside Raj Bhavan.

Abhishek Banerjee wrote in a post on X (previously Twitter) the day before the meeting, ‘The 3rd Day of our Dharna concluded with 2 Moral Victories. The Governor ultimately consented to meet with our team as soon as possible, even though the Zamindars were compelled to leave their opulent homes in Delhi and go to Kolkata. I am convinced Bengal will win this war for its people!’