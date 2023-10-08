Viduthalai Star Soori Delights Kids with On-Set Caravan Tour in TN Village

Caravans, especially those owned by celebrities, have always piqued the curiosity of onlookers. Often, actors prefer to keep their distance from eager fans wanting to explore their mobile sanctuaries. However, actor Soori recently showcased his distinctiveness within the celebrity realm. While shooting for a film in a quaint Tamil Nadu village, he pleasantly obliged a group of inquisitive children who approached him with a request to explore his caravan.

This heartwarming interaction was captured on camera and later shared by the actor himself. In the video, Soori can be seen warmly gesturing for the children to enter, igniting boundless joy in the little ones.

The actor’s compassionate gesture garnered immense appreciation from netizens, who praised him for being a “warm and down-to-earth” individual. Soori, renowned for his comedic roles in Tamil cinema, made his debut as a hero in Vetrimaaran’s ‘Viduthalai,’ a performance that received widespread acclaim. The film also features Vijay Sethupathy, Bhavani Sree, and Gautham Menon, with the eagerly awaited second part set to release soon.