Vivo V29 Pro, Vivo V29 launched in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Vivo V29 Pro and Vivo V29 were launched in India. The Vivo V29 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs. 42,999. It is offered in Himalayan Blue and Space Black colours. The Vivo V29 is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red and Space Black colours.

They are currently up for pre-booking in the country through Flipkart, Vivo’s online store and offline retail partners. The delivery of Vivo V29 Pro is slated to begin from October 10, while the regular model will be available starting October 17.

The Vivo V29 Pro and Vivo V29 come with similar specifications and design. The dual SIM (nano) Vivo V29 Pro run FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness and up to 2160Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM.

Also Read: Google launches Pixel Watch 2 in India: Price, specifications

It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support, a 12-megapixel portrait camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The rear camera supports different video and photography modes, including slow motion, micro move, supermoon, dual view, live photo, panorama, and time-lapse photography. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus.

Vivo has packed 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Vivo V29 Pro. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, Beidu, GLONASS, Galileo, Navic, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor.

The Vivo V29 features the same SIM, software and display specifications as the Vivo V29 Pro. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has support for the Extended RAM feature. The triple rear camera unit of Vivo V29 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies and video chats, it has the same 50-megapixel front camera.