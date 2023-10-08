Wayanad Police Releases Photos of 20 ‘Wanted’ Maoists

In response to the escalating Maoist activity within the Kambamala tea plantation, operated by the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC), ADGP North Zone MR Ajithkumar made a visit to the region last Saturday. During his visit, he provided assurance to trade union leaders that sufficient protection would be afforded to them.

Ajithkumar emphasized that the police force has intensified efforts to locate the Maoists and would be reinforcing patrolling and night surveillance on the plantation. In addition to his plantation visit, the senior officer also made a stop at the Thalappuzha Police Station.

The initial Maoist attack in the area was reported on September 28, when a cadre intruded into a plantation office. Subsequent visits from Maoist members prompted 168 plantation workers to embark on a strike, demanding increased protection. They alleged that a Maoist member had physically assaulted a worker who had questioned them for damaging police surveillance cameras.

Meanwhile, District Police Chief Padam Singh has issued a lookout notice for 20 ‘wanted Maoists’ and released their photographs on social media, offering rewards for information regarding their whereabouts. Importantly, the police have assured that the identity of informers will be kept confidential.

Among the individuals featured in the published photographs are Soman, also known as Akbar, a former journalist from Kalpetta, Wayanad, who hails from Kozhikode, and Jisha, also known as Rajani, a native of Athimala, Thalappuzha, near Mananthavadi.