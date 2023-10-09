5 Arrested After Drunken Bus Brawl Leaves 2 Injured in Wayanad

On Sunday, authorities made five arrests in connection with a violent altercation that unfolded aboard a private bus late Saturday night. The incident, fueled by alcohol consumption, occurred on a bus en route from Sulthan Bathery to Pulppalli. Within the confined space, tensions escalated between two groups, resulting in injuries to two passengers, one of them suffering severe harm.

The accused individuals, identified as Appu (21), Kuttan (33), Sivan (25), Sudhi (24), and Subeesh (28), all hail from the Irulam tribal settlement near Pulppalli.

The injured parties, Niju (37) and Surendran (57), both residents of Orkkadavu in Irulam near Pulppalli, were returning home from Sulthan Bathery after a day’s work. The unfortunate incident transpired as the bus reached Ariyappalli near Pulppalli.

Niju endured a grievous injury during the altercation, with his right hand’s veins being severed. He required immediate transportation to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode and underwent surgery on Sunday. Meanwhile, Surendran sustained injuries while attempting to intervene and protect Niju; he was admitted to a private hospital in Kalpetta for treatment.

In light of the incident, forensic and fingerprint experts were called in to examine the bus on Sunday. The case is being investigated by Pulppalli station inspector Ananthakrishnan A and Sub Inspector Manoj. The accused individuals have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the charge of attempted murder.