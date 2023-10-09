AIIMS Delhi officials deny reports of Dalai Lama’s hospitalisation

Officials from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi have issued a clarification regarding the health of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. They stated that he was not admitted to the hospital, despite certain sources suggesting that he had consulted with doctors from AIIMS.

Sources close to the Dalai Lama revealed that medical professionals from AIIMS had conducted a health assessment of the spiritual leader at a hotel in Delhi where he was staying. Earlier in the day, the Dalai Lama’s personal secretary, Chimie Rigzin, had informed the public in Dharamsala that the spiritual leader had traveled to Delhi for a medical checkup. Rigzin explained that the Dalai Lama was grappling with a persistent cold but assured everyone that there was no cause for concern. She further stated that he would return to Dharamsala within the next two to three days.

In summary, AIIMS officials clarified that the Dalai Lama was not hospitalized, contrary to some reports. Instead, he underwent a medical evaluation by AIIMS doctors at a hotel in Delhi. His personal secretary conveyed that his visit to Delhi was for a routine medical checkup due to a persistent cold and assured his swift return to Dharamsala.