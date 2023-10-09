Canadian rapper Drake offers to cover the medical expenses of a fan diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Canadian rapper Drake demonstrated his compassionate side during a recent concert in Toronto by offering to cover the medical expenses of a fan who had been recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

This heartwarming incident unfolded during Drake’s performance at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. A video captured by an audience member captured the touching moment when Drake halted his performance to acknowledge the fan’s sign on stage. The sign read, “I just found out I have MS, will you help make my night?”

Clearly touched by the request, Drake shared the significance of the moment with the audience, referencing his close friend and collaborator, record producer 40 (Noah James Shebib), who was diagnosed with MS at the age of 22 in 2005.

The rapper expressed his desire to assist the fan by connecting her with 40, saying, “You know, my brother 40 is one of the strongest people on earth, and he fights through a lot of things.” Drake continued, “So what I’m going to do is, I’m going to connect you with 40 first of all, maybe you can have a conversation.”

Drake then made a heartfelt commitment: “And second of all, I’m going to pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world, I promise you that.” The crowd erupted in cheers as he added, “You got my word—and you can come back tomorrow night!”

The arena’s screen displayed the emotional response of the fan, showing her tears of gratitude and surprise upon receiving the generous offer.

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, leading to issues with balance, limb movement, sensation, and vision.

Drake’s act of kindness came shortly after he revealed that he is taking a break from music to prioritize his own health. During an interview on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, he mentioned experiencing severe stomach problems and the need to focus on his well-being. Drake expressed his intention to take a hiatus from making music, emphasizing the importance of maintaining good health.