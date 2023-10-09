Celebrity chef and Food Network icon Michael Chiarello dies after suffering an allergic reaction

Renowned celebrity chef and beloved Food Network icon, Michael Chiarello, passed away on Friday, October 6, after experiencing a severe allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, as reported by his restaurant group. The world has lost a culinary luminary at the age of 61.

In a statement, his family expressed their deep sorrow, saying, “We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

Born on January 26, 1962, Michael gained widespread recognition for hosting shows on PBS and the Food Network. He also made appearances on culinary competition series such as Top Chef, Top Chef Masters, and The Next Iron Chef. His website highlights his accolades, noting that he has received recognition from prestigious institutions like the Culinary Institute of America, IACP, Food & Wine Magazine, and more. He was celebrated for his achievements both as a chef and a restaurant professional. Over the years, he developed over 10 restaurants, including the immensely popular and critically acclaimed Bottega Restaurant in Yountville, California, situated in the picturesque Napa Valley. His more recent venture, the Spanish restaurant Coqueta on Pier 5 in San Francisco, earned a glowing 3.5-star review from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Michael passed away at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, surrounded by loved ones.

In response to his passing, the Gruppo Chiarello restaurant group issued a statement, saying, “Chef Michael Chiarello’s passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and our hearts. While we mourn Michael’s passing, we also celebrate his legacy that continues with his restaurants, Bottega, Coqueta (San Francisco and Napa Valley), and Ottimo.”

Throughout his lifetime, Michael authored several books, including titles such as “Bottega: Bold Italian Flavors from the Heart of California’s Wine Country,” “At Home with Michael Chiarello: Easy Entertaining,” and “Michael Chiarello’s Casual Cooking.”

In 2016, two former servers accused Michael of sexual harassment. However, a representative for Michael refuted these allegations, and in 2017, Michael settled the lawsuit out of court.