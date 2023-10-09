CII business confidence index rises to 67.1 in July-September quarter

Mumbai: CII’s business confidence index improved to 67.1 in the July-September quarter of FY24. It was at 66.1 in the previous quarter (April-June FY24) and 62.2 in the same quarter last year.

‘The improvement in CII Business Confidence Index to a three-quarter high in the second quarter of FY24 is encouraging and reiterates the on-ground experience of most of the industry players. The expectation of an improvement in rural demand is reassuring and is much required for the inclusive growth of the economy,’ said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

The 124th round of the CII Business Outlook Survey was conducted during September 2023. More than 200 firms of varying sizes and across all industry sectors and regions of the country participated in the survey. Majority of the respondent firms were from the manufacturing sector and 54% of overall firms belonged to the large & medium size cohort.