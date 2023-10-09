Explosion near Manipur minister’s home injures CRPF personnel and another

In an incident near the residence of Yumnam Khemchand, Manipur’s Minister of Rural Development, a grenade explosion left two individuals injured, including a CRPF personnel. The incident occurred in the Yumnam Leikai area of Imphal West district, as confirmed by the police. Fortunately, the minister and his family escaped unharmed, but a CRPF jawan, originally from West Bengal, sustained hand injuries. The explosion was the result of two individuals on a motorcycle throwing a grenade, which landed a short distance from the minister’s residence. Despite an ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made, and the responsible party remains unidentified. Security measures in the area were heightened following the incident, and there have been no claims of responsibility for the blast.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed condemnation and promptly visited the minister’s residence to assess the situation. Minister Khemchand, a prominent member of the BJP, explained that he was at home with his family when the grenade exploded, emphasizing that he has no known enmity with anyone. This incident has raised concerns and led to increased security in the region, while the investigation continues to determine the motives and individuals behind the grenade attack.