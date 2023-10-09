Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 8,000 crore from equities in October

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out Rs 8,000 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first week of October. As market experts, the strengthening of the US dollar, a steady rise in the US bond yields, and a spike in crude oil prices are the main reason for this.

FPIs turned net sellers in September and pulled out Rs 14,767 crore. From March to August, FPIs invested Rs 1.74 lakh crore in Indian equities.

FPIs invested Rs 2,081 crore in the country’s debt market in October. With this, the total investment by FPIs in equity has reached Rs 1.12 lakh crore and over Rs 31,200 crore in the debt market this year so far. In terms of sectors, FPIs have been selling in financials, power, IT, and oil and gas, while they have been buyers in capital goods, autos, and auto components. F

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.