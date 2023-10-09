Honor launches 90 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Leading smartphone brand, Honor has launched its 90 5G in India. The device is available in two storage variants- 8GB + 256GB which is priced at Rs 37,999 and another comes with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage which is priced at Rs 39,999. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it can be purchased at lower prices, starting at Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

Honor 90 5G comes with RAM Turbo technology. It further features a triple camera setup which includes a 200-megapixel main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera and a 2MP Depth camera. It boasts features like multi-frame fusion, noise reduction, and pixel binning for exceptional photography, along with a 50MP front camera and Portrait Mode.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+ in India: Price, specifications

The device also offers 4K video recording from all three cameras, smooth transitions between cameras while recording in 4K, and an AI Vlog Assistant for easy video creation. Honor 90 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. It offers a 5000mAh battery, AI power-saving technology, and smart features like Magic Text.