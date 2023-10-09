ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table; India stands fifth

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 commenced on October 5 with a match between defending champion England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The mega tournament consists of a total of 48 scheduled matches, all to be played across 10 different grounds in India.

This 50-over tournament features 10 teams, and each team will compete against every other team once in a single round-robin group stage format. The top four teams in the points standings after the conclusion of the 45 group stage contests will advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled for November 15 and 16.

Following the completion of one match by each of the 10 participating teams, New Zealand currently holds the first position in the standings. They achieved this by decisively defeating the defending champion England by nine wickets in the tournament’s opening match. As for India, they are currently in the fifth position after securing a victory over Australia by six wickets in a match that took place in Chennai.

The grand finale of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to be held on November 19 in Ahmedabad, India. Enthusiastic fans can stay updated with all the latest Cricket World Cup news by keeping an eye on the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table will serve as a concise record of information, including details such as the number of matches played by each team and the number of matches won and lost.