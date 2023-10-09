India based air carrier increases fees for unaccompanied minors

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express has increased the fees for unaccompanied minors. The airline has doubled its charges for the service provided to unaccompanied minors. The Minor Service Charges- which are paid in addition to the ticket prices- have been hiked from Rs5000 to Rs10,000.

Air India Express introduced additional charges over and above the ticket cost of unaccompanied minors travelling to and from Dubai Airports in 2018. As per the website of Air India, children aged between 5-18 are regarded as unaccompanied minors for the UAE. For other Gulf countries, it is children between the ages of 5 and 16.