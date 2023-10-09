‘Jawan,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, achieves global box office earnings surpassing 1,100 cr

Shah Rukh Khan’s high-intensity thriller “Jawan” has achieved a remarkable milestone by grossing a staggering Rs 1103.27 crore at the worldwide box office, as confirmed by the film’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie, directed by Atlee, was released globally on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Notably, “Jawan” is the first Hindi film in Indian cinema history to cross the 1100 crore mark in global box office earnings.

In a press release, the makers detailed the film’s remarkable performance, with an India gross box office collection of Rs 733.37 crore and overseas box office earnings reaching Rs 369.90 crore. The movie has made a significant impact in the domestic market, particularly in the Hindi belt, where it has amassed a net collection of Rs 560.03 crore. The dubbed versions in other languages have contributed Rs 59.89 crore to the film’s overall earnings in India, totaling Rs 619.92 crore.

“Jawan” tells the story of a man’s emotional journey as he strives to correct the societal wrongs. Shah Rukh Khan takes on dual roles, portraying Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. The film also features prominent actors such as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. With an ensemble cast that includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and many others, the film has made a significant impact at the box office, being a presentation by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan, with co-production by Gaurav Verma.