Kareena Kapoor Khan commences shooting for ‘Singham Again’

Renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has commenced filming for “Singham Again,” the next installment in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop cinematic universe. This upcoming action-packed film marks the third entry in the “Singham” series, led by Ajay Devgn. The series started with the original “Singham” in 2011 and was followed by “Singham Returns,” which also featured Kareena.

Sharing her excitement about the project, Kareena posted on Instagram, “Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favourite directors… This is my fourth film with him…and of course not the last… Ready Steady Go… @itsrohitshetty,” accompanied by a behind-the-scenes photograph from the film’s set.

The “Singham” movies, along with Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba” (2018) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are all interconnected as part of Rohit Shetty’s cop cinematic universe. In “Singham Again,” Ranveer Singh will reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao, also known as Simmba.

Ranveer, expressing his enthusiasm for working alongside Kareena in the film, commented on her Instagram post, stating, “This is my fourth film with him too! And my first with YOU.” It’s worth noting that Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh had already begun filming for “Singham Again” last month.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s participation in this action-packed cop drama has generated a lot of anticipation among fans, as her previous collaborations with Rohit Shetty have been well-received, making this her fourth project with the esteemed director.