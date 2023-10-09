Kerala Explores Videoconferencing for Marriage Registration

The Administrative Reforms Commission has proposed an amendment to the Special Marriage Act, granting sub-registrars the authority to officiate weddings via video conferencing, contingent upon the sub-registrar’s conviction of the marriage’s urgent need due to one party being abroad,” revealed the Commission.

To facilitate marriages conducted through video conferencing, the Commission recommends that sub-registrars seek prior permission from the District Registrar. Additionally, the Commission suggests the inclusion of photographs of newlyweds in the certificates issued under the Special Marriage Act.

In further recommendations, the Commission proposes enabling access for the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, and the police to the central server of the Registration Department, streamlining data collection during investigations. It also calls for software modifications to notify the Income Tax Department when title deeds for transactions exceeding Rs 30 lakh are registered.

Furthermore, the Commission advocates capping the issuance of tokens for registering title deeds at sub-registrar offices at 25 per day. It suggests the establishment of district-level committees to revise land fair values every five years and the integration of stamp papers below Rs one lakh into the electronic stamping system.

Lastly, the Commission recommends the enactment of a unified registration law, amalgamating the society registration rules of 1860 and 1955, to cover the entire state effectively.