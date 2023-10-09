Maharashtra government scales up Shah Rukh Khan’s security cover following threats received by the actor

The Maharashtra government has enhanced the security measures for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan due to unspecified threats he has received. While the exact nature of these threats remains undisclosed, Mumbai police have confirmed that Khan’s security has been bolstered.

The Maharashtra State Intelligence Department (SID) has reportedly communicated to police commissioners, district police, and special protection units (SPUs) across the state to immediately provide Khan with “Y+ security with an escort scale.” This decision followed a recent high-power committee meeting that reviewed the threats and security concerns surrounding the actor.

As part of the Y+ category security, Khan will be assigned 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police officers, and a traffic clearance vehicle. These personnel will be stationed at his residence, Mannat.

Threats have arisen concerning Khan’s projects in the past. For instance, the release of his film “Pathaan” in January faced controversy when the song “Besharam Rang” drew objections from certain Hindu right-wing groups, who also criticized Deepika Padukone’s outfits in the song. Paramhans Acharya, an Ayodhya-based seer, reportedly issued death threats against the actor in response.

Additionally, security was heightened around Khan’s residence in August of the same year after protests erupted against celebrities endorsing online gaming apps. Critics argued that such endorsements could misguide and corrupt the younger generation.

This is not the first instance of increased security for Shah Rukh Khan. In 2010, during the release of “My Name is Khan,” he received threats that necessitated an augmentation of his security detail.

Similarly, Bollywood star Salman Khan had his security level elevated to the Y+ category last year after allegedly receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.