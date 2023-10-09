Make Crispy and Delicious Vettu Cakes at Home

Vettu cake, also known as fried tea cake, is a popular snack in Kerala, India. Here’s a simple recipe to make Vettu cake:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of All-Purpose Flour (Maida)

– 1/4 cup of Sugar

– 1/4 cup of Water

– 1/4 cup of Ghee (Clarified Butter)

– 1/2 tsp of Baking Powder

– A pinch of Salt

– A pinch of Cardamom Powder

– Oil for deep frying

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, a pinch of salt, and cardamom powder.

2. Heat the ghee until it’s hot but not smoking. Add the hot ghee to the flour mixture and mix it well. This will create a crumbly texture.

3. Gradually add water to the mixture and knead it into a smooth dough. The dough should be firm but pliable.

4. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes.

5. After resting, take small portions of the dough and roll them into small balls. Flatten these balls slightly to create small discs.

6. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, reduce the heat to low-medium.

7. Carefully slide the flattened dough discs into the hot oil. Fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Make sure to fry them in batches, so you don’t overcrowd the pan.

8. Remove the fried Vettu cakes from the oil and place them on a paper towel to drain any excess oil.

9. Allow them to cool, and your Vettu cakes are ready to be served.