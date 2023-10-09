Men with low sperm count must avoid these 5 foods

As per health experts, the male sperm counts have decreased globally by 50–60% over the past 40 years. The World Health Orgainzation (WHO) has classified infertility as a global public health concern. As per data, male factors, either by themselves or in combination with female variables, account for 50% of all occurrences of infertility in couples.

5 Foods men should avoid if they have a low sperm count:

Soy products: Soy products contain significant amounts of oestrogenic isoflavones. As a result, the body’s oestrogen levels rise, which causes testosterone levels to fall.

Sodas, energy drinks, etc: Carbonated beverages, colas, and energy drinks reduce sperm motility and sperm count. One quart of fizzy beverages consumed daily can drastically lower sperm motility and decrease sperm count by 30%.

3. Canned foods: Foods in cans and tins are lined with a substance called bisphenol (BPA). Bisphenol increases oestrogen in the human body, which causes testosterone levels to fall.

Also Read: Know physical and mental health benefits of hugging

4. High-fat dairy products: A research has shown that high-fat dairy items like cheese and full-cream milk will reduce sperm motility and count. ‘

5. Processed meats: Several studies link eating processed red meat to lower sperm counts and impaired sperm motility in the case of sperm.