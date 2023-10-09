Mumbai City Narrowly Defeat Kerala Blasters in ISL

In their inaugural home fixture of the ISL season at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, Mumbai City FC secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC. The match saw Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lalengmawia Ralte each finding the back of the net, with Danish Farooq scoring for the Blasters.

Diaz’s goal came in added time of the first half, as skipper Rahul Bheke delivered a pinpoint cross from the right flank, allowing the Argentine striker to slot the ball past Blasters’ goalkeeper Sachin Suresh.

Kerala Blasters fought back in the second half, nearly equalizing through Dimitrios Diamantakos. Danish Farooq then capitalized on a cross from Sandeep Singh, making it 1-1.

Mumbai City adjusted their tactics, recognizing the need to strengthen their presence in the center of the field. Apuia took on a more advanced role, forming an attacking trio with Greg Stewart and Diaz. This strategy paid off as Apuia cleverly found space behind the Blasters’ defense, heading the ball past Suresh to secure the winning goal for Mumbai.

Despite Blasters’ late efforts, they couldn’t find another goal. The match ended with the dismissal of Milos Drincic and Mumbai’s Yoell van Nieff just before the final whistle.