National Conference-Congress secures victory in Ladakh council elections

In a significant electoral outcome in the Ladakh Union Territory, the National Conference-Congress alliance secured a decisive victory in the 26-member Kargil Hill Council polls, marking the first election held after the revocation of Article 370. This alliance triumphed over the BJP, making its presence felt in the region.

The National Conference emerged as the largest individual party by securing 11 seats, while the Congress followed closely with eight seats. Additionally, three seats went to independent candidates, and the BJP managed to secure two seats. The results for two remaining seats are still being tallied. It’s noteworthy that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did not participate in the election.

A total of 85 candidates were in contention, with 17 from the National Conference, 22 from the Congress, and 17 from the BJP. The National Conference-Congress alliance had the support of two influential religious organizations, the Jamiat Ulema Kargil and the Imam Khumaini Memorial Trust. Leaders of these religious institutions had urged the public to vote against the BJP.

Reacting to the election results, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah emphasized that the BJP had faced a resounding defeat at the hands of the National Conference-Congress alliance. He stressed that the results conveyed a message to all parties that had been involved in the division of the state, a process seen as undemocratic and unconstitutional by many, especially due to the lack of consent from the local population. Abdullah underlined the importance of the election results as a wake-up call for the BJP and other political forces.