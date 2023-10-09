PMO oversees situation; Indians in Israel secure

As tensions escalate in Israel region, Indians residing and working in Israel have not encountered any adverse incidents thus far. Nevertheless, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has received appeals from Indian citizens who find themselves stranded in the country, seeking assistance to ensure their safe departure. These appeals primarily come from Indian tourists and businesspersons. Notably, Air India has taken the precaution of canceling all its flights to Tel Aviv until October 14.

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, has reported that some volunteers from India have reached out to offer any necessary assistance to individuals in Israel. In a separate development, Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha found herself in Israel when the conflict erupted. She had traveled there to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival and was temporarily unreachable. However, she ultimately managed to board a flight back to Mumbai, and her journey left her visibly shaken.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, has highlighted that the Prime Minister’s Office is closely monitoring the situation in Israel, with a particular focus on the safety of Indian citizens in the region, especially students. While the timing for an evacuation operation remains uncertain, sources indicate that the Indian authorities are well-prepared to manage these challenging circumstances effectively.