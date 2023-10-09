Police officers suspended after dumping accident victim’s body in canal

On Sunday, Bihar Police took action by suspending three officers who were captured on video disposing of the remains of an accident victim into a canal near the Dhodhi canal bridge in the Fakuli outpost area of Muzaffarpur district. The incident had gained widespread attention after the video went viral on social media earlier that day.

In an official statement from the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Muzaffarpur, it was confirmed that the video was indeed authentic. The statement expressed regret over the unfortunate incident, where the officers present had failed to fulfill their duty properly. As a consequence, the driver constable involved in the incident was suspended, and the contracts of the two home guard jawans on duty were terminated.

The statement further noted that parts of the victim’s body that could be salvaged were sent for postmortem examination. However, as of the statement’s release, the victim’s identity remained unidentified. The disturbing footage, captured by a passerby, depicted two police officers dragging the blood-soaked body of a man, with a third officer assisting them. Additionally, the officers were seen using their batons to push the body, presumably that of the victim, into the canal.