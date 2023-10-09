Primebook launches budget-friendly Wi-Fi space laptop: Details

Mumbai: Primebook has introduced a limited edition variant laptop called the Primebook WiFi Space. It will available exclusively during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale. The device is priced at Rs 8,990.

The Primebook WiFi Space Edition boasts an 11.6-inch HD 720p IPS display, along with a battery life of over 8 hours. It comes with 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM, a 1.8GHz processor, access to Android apps, 2.4/5 GHz wireless connectivity, Bluetooth 5, and a 2MP front camera with GPS capabilities. Additionally, the laptop is equipped with Primebook’s proprietary operating system, PrimeOS, optimized for e-learning applications. The package includes a 30W charger and a Type-C cable.

Primebook is founded in 2018 by IIT Delhi alumni Aman Verma and Chitranshu Mahant. The company has collaborated with NGOs, schools, and edtech companies globally to facilitate a smooth transition to hybrid and e-learning environments.