Sikkim Flash Floods: Actress Sarala Kumari Missing, Daughter Seeks Telangana Govt. Help

The daughter of Telugu actor Sarala Kumari, who has been missing since the recent flash floods in Sikkim, has reached out to the Telangana government for assistance in locating her mother. Nabitha, currently residing in the United States, expressed her deep concern as she has been unable to establish contact with her mother, who had been on a vacation in the affected region with friends.

Nabitha revealed her distress in trying to reach out to hotels and the army hotline numbers within the state, emphasizing her growing anxiety due to her mother’s unresponsiveness since October 3.

Sarala Kumari, who made her film debut in the 1980s after winning the Miss Andhra Pradesh title in 1983, is known for her roles in movies such as ‘Danaveerasurakarna’ and ‘Sangharshan’. She has been a resident of Hyderabad Hi-Tech City for many years.

Meanwhile, the flash floods in Sikkim have tragically claimed the lives of at least 22 individuals, with over 120 people still reported missing. Additionally, six army personnel lost their lives during the flood that struck the state on October 4.