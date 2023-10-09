The world’s largest modern Hindu temple outside India, the New Jersey Akshardham, opened on Sunday

The New Jersey Akshardham, the world’s largest modern Hindu temple outside India, celebrated its grand opening on Sunday (Oct 8). This architectural marvel, sprawling across a vast 126-acre tract, is a testament to the tireless dedication of artisans and volunteers who invested approximately 4.7 million hours to hand-carve about two million cubic feet of stone, according to AP reports.

The temple is constructed from four distinct varieties of marble from Italy and limestone from Bulgaria. These precious materials embarked on an incredible journey, first traveling to India and then covering over 8,000 miles to reach their final destination in New Jersey. Once they arrived, these intricately carved pieces were meticulously assembled, akin to assembling a colossal jigsaw puzzle, to give shape to this monumental Hindu temple.

This awe-inspiring temple, symbolizing spiritual devotion, is the brainchild of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a global religious and civic organization within the Swaminarayan sect.

The New Jersey Akshardham is the third “Akshardham” or “abode of the divine” constructed by BAPS, with previous temples located in New Delhi and Gujarat, the organization’s headquarters. BAPS is set to mark its 50th year in North America next year and manages a vast network comprising more than 1,200 temples and 3,850 centers worldwide.

Despite its monumental stature, the construction of the New Jersey Akshardham was not without challenges. In 2021, a civil lawsuit surfaced, alleging forced labor, paltry wages, and grim working conditions during the temple’s construction. This led to controversy and criticism. Nevertheless, the temple stands tall today as a symbol of resilience and unwavering faith, attracting devotees and admirers from across the nation.

Families from all corners of the country have flocked to the temple campus, eagerly seeking a glimpse. Devotees have been expressing their reverence, bowing to one another and to the monks in saffron robes who grace the temple’s premises.