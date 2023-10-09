Today, Election Commission will reveal election timetables for five states

The Election Commission (EC) has scheduled a formal announcement for 12 noon today regarding the assembly elections in five states. These states are Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Among these states, the term of the Mizoram assembly is set to conclude on December 17, and the current ruling party in the northeastern state is the Mizo National Front. As for the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, their terms are expected to conclude on different dates in January of the following year.

Currently, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) holds power in Telangana, while the BJP governs Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are under the leadership of the Congress party.

The impending announcement from the EC marks a significant step in the electoral process for these states. It is expected to provide clarity on the election schedule, enabling political parties and candidates to prepare for the upcoming polls. These elections will play a crucial role in determining the future leadership of the respective states, making the EC’s announcement a highly anticipated event for both political stakeholders and the general public.