Trisha Expresses Gratitude to Fans for ‘The Road’ Performance Applause

Tamil actress Trisha is basking in the success of her recent film, ‘The Road,’ which has garnered widespread acclaim. In a heartfelt video message, she expressed her gratitude to her fans and the media for their unwavering support. Trisha also extended her apologies for her absence from town, as she is currently engrossed in filming another project.

Taking to her social media, the ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ alum posted a video where she addressed her audience in both Tamil and English: “Hello everyone, my warm greetings to all of you. I regret that I couldn’t attend the screening of ‘The Road’ due to my prior commitment for another shoot.

“Nevertheless, I’ve been closely following the response, and I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support. First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to the press and the media for their relentless support and the positive and encouraging reviews. I haven’t received a single negative comment, and for that, I am immensely thankful.”

She continued, “To all my well-wishers and fans, I can’t thank you enough. I love each and every one of you and deeply appreciate your support. Although I’m away from town due to work commitments, I’ve been keeping an eye on social media, and not a single tweet has gone unnoticed by me. So, please continue sending your love, and once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Trisha Krishnan has been on a winning streak recently, with several projects earning her high acclaim. Before ‘The Road,’ the actress starred in Mani Ratnam’s historical-fiction-epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2,’ which was also a massive success, earning her tremendous praise for her performance.

Currently, she is making waves with her latest thriller film, ‘The Road,’ released on October 6. Next, Trisha will grace the silver screen alongside Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the upcoming action-thriller feature film ‘Leo,’ set to hit theaters on October 19, 2023.