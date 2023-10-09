UAE authority issues advisory for e-scooters riders

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued an advisory for all e-scooters and bicycle riders. The guidelines were issued to ensure public safety. It urged all residents and tourists to ride bicycles and e-scooters on designated tracks.

Here are 7 fines you need to be mindful of when riding a bicycle or e-scooter:

1. If you carry a passenger on your bicycle or electric bicycle- Dh200

2. If you carry a passenger on the e-scooter Dh300

3. Failure to wear the required safety gear and helmet- Dh200

4. Failure to adhere to the RTA’s speed limits on designated tracks- Dh100

5. If you ride a bicycle in a way that endangers your life and that of others Dh300

6. Failure to comply with the directional signs on the roads and tracks Dh200

7. Children under the age of 12 cycling unaccompanied by an adult Dh200

The maximum speed for designated tracks in residential areas and beaches is 20km/hr and riders must adhere to designated tracks and traffic directions. It is also forbidden to carry a passenger on the e-scooter and these vehicles can only be driven by someone under the age of 16. Also, children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.