Upcoming State Assembly Poll Dates: MP (Nov 17), Telangana (Nov 30), Rajasthan (Nov 23), Chhattisgarh (Nov 7 & 17)

On Monday, the Election Commission (EC) unveiled the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. The election results are set to be disclosed on December 3.

Here are the polling dates for each state:

– Madhya Pradesh: November 17

– Chhattisgarh (2 phases): November 7, November 17

– Rajasthan: November 23

– Telangana: November 30

– Mizoram: November 7

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar revealed that a total of 16.14 crore voters would participate in these five assembly elections, including 60.2 lakh new voters.

The Mizoram assembly’s term concludes on December 17, with the Mizo National Front currently in power. The legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh have different term end dates in January next year. Telangana is governed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Madhya Pradesh by the BJP, and Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan by the Congress.

Notably, there will be 1.77 lakh polling stations across these five states, with 1.01 lakh equipped with webcasting facilities. More than 8,000 polling stations will be operated by women.

CEC Rajiv Kumar emphasized the significance of these elections for the country and mentioned that preparations involved consultations with political parties and enforcement agencies.

The EC has placed special emphasis on inclusive electoral rolls and ensuring that all eligible voters exercise their right to vote. Across the five states, there will be 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters, along with 60.2 lakh first-time voters.

For the first time, a new Election Seizure Management System has been introduced to enhance oversight and ensure inducement-free elections during the assembly polls. Additionally, 940 checkposts have been set up along interstate borders to monitor and prevent the inflow of illicit goods, including liquor, cash, freebies, and drugs.

The CEC reaffirmed zero tolerance for the misuse of financial resources and pledged strict vigilance over suspicious online cash transfers through digital wallets. These measures are aimed at upholding the integrity of the electoral process and promoting fair and transparent elections.