BWF Rankings: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy –Chirag Shetty make history; rise to number 1 spot

Mumbai: The star Indian men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted new history by claiming the number one spot in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Rankings. They became the first Indian pair to achieve this spot. After Prakash Padukone, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, they are the fourth Indians to achieve the top ranking.

‘India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty jumped up two spots to achieve their best-ever career-high rank of World No. 1 in the latest BWF World Rankings on Tuesday. They are the first Indian duo and fourth Indians after legendary Prakash Padukone, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth to achieve this feat,’ said a statement from Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

The Indian pair had won gold medal at the men’s doubles competition at the recently concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou. They defeated South Korea’s Choi Sol-Gyu and Kim Won-ho by ‘21-18, 21-16’. This was India’s first-ever gold in badminton at the continental meet. They were also the part of men’s team which won a silver, helping India win its first-ever medal in badminton team events in Asian Games history.

Also Read: Simple Homemade Mixed Pickle Recipe

Since 2022, the duo has won five BWF World Tour titles. In January 2022, they won the Indian Open title They followed it with the French Open later that year. In 2023, they won the Swiss Open, Indonesia Open and Korea Open.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag brought home Commonwealth Games gold in the men’s doubles category at Birmingham last year. They were also part of the mixed team competition in which they won silver.