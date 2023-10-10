Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, helped by positive equity market trends.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.23. It later traded at 83.24 against the dollar, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee slipped 1 paise to settle at 83.28 against the US dollar.

Also Read: 7 dead, 6 injured in SUV-mining trucks collision

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02% lower at 106.07. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 997.76 crore.