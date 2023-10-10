Hamas issues threat to kill Israeli hostages in response to Gaza bombings

On Monday, the Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, issued a stark warning. They threatened to execute civilian hostages if the Israeli military conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip without prior notice when targeting Gaza residents. The message was clear: for every attack on their people without warning, they would respond with the killing of a civilian hostage.

Their statement emphasized the belief that the enemy, in this case, Israel, did not comprehend the language of humanity or ethical considerations. Hence, they intended to communicate with Israel in a language Israel understood, presumably one of force and retaliation.

This threat came amidst a recent escalation in violence. In a surprising attack, Hamas militants had infiltrated southern Israeli towns, resulting in hundreds of casualties. During the attack, militants had used thousands of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip and then retreated back into the enclave, taking around 100 hostages with them.

An Israeli military spokesperson, on Monday, confirmed that information about approximately 30 hostages had been conveyed to their families, further underscoring the gravity of the situation.