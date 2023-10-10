Meetings will be held by SDPI in Kerala to support Palestinians throughout Israeli war

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Friday, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) declared holding rallies across Kerala in solidarity of Palestinians ‘fighting for liberation.’

In ‘solidarity with the Palestinian people who are fighting for the liberation of their homeland,’ SDPI will host gatherings in district centers.

SDPI, in a statement, said, ‘The Israeli Zionist regime is killing people inch by inch through severe measures like cutting off drinking water, essential medicines and electricity. The agreements and peace terms made through international peace talks have been violated and the Palestinian people have been made refugees in the land of their birth.’

‘Also, Palestinian civilians are being killed and imprisoned on a daily basis through military interventions. It’s the struggle for survival of the struggling Palestinian people that is going on now. The Israeli government is fully responsible for the current bloodshed and massacres. It is the duty of all humane people to show support and solidarity to the freedom struggle of the Palestinian people,’ it read.

The state and district officials will speak at the solidarity meetings, according to SDPI State General Secretary Roy Arakkal.

The Gaza Strip’s ruling organization, Hamas, surprised and attacked Israel’s southern regions early on Saturday. Over 1,600 people have been killed so far in the ongoing battle between Israel and Hamas militants on both sides.

In the course of the four-day standoff, Israeli strikes have resulted in 704 fatalities, including 143 children and 105 women, and over 4,000 injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. throughout addition, the Hamas offensive has caused at least 900 deaths and 2,600 injuries throughout Israel.

Israel’s military announced on Tuesday that it has discovered the remains of about 1,500 Hamas terrorists. Israel claimed to have ‘restored full control’ over the border and secured effective control of the southern region.