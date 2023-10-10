New poster of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ next project, 12th Fail is out

A fresh poster for Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ upcoming project, “12th Fail,” has been unveiled. The film, which stars Vikrant Massey in a prominent role, has garnered a positive reception from various quarters.

In the new poster, Vikrant Massey is seen amidst a crowd of other individuals, sporting a cheerful smile as he gazes into the camera. The poster is accompanied by the following statement: “With an unyielding spirit of ‘I won’t accept defeat,’ every setback is a chance to #Restart.”