DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWS

New poster of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ next project, 12th Fail is out

Oct 10, 2023, 02:45 pm IST

A fresh poster for Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ upcoming project, “12th Fail,” has been unveiled. The film, which stars Vikrant Massey in a prominent role, has garnered a positive reception from various quarters.

In the new poster, Vikrant Massey is seen amidst a crowd of other individuals, sporting a cheerful smile as he gazes into the camera. The poster is accompanied by the following statement: “With an unyielding spirit of ‘I won’t accept defeat,’ every setback is a chance to #Restart.”

Tags
shortlink
Oct 10, 2023, 02:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button