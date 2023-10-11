DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

2 of family killed, 3 injured as truck rams e-rickshaw

Oct 11, 2023, 02:25 pm IST

Etawah: 2 members of a family were killed and 2 injured in a road accident. The accident took place on National Highway-2 in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. A truck hit the e-rickshaw they were travelling in. The family was returning to Etawah from Ekdil when the accident occurred.

The victims were identified as Yunus (45) and his 13-year-old son Sohail.  The injured were identified as Rukhsar, Kasim and Saleem.

No arrests have been made in his connection and a probe is underway.

