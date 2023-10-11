Dubai’s RTA announces bus routes to Global Village

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced four bus routes to Global Village. The services will start on October 18. Global Village in Dubai will open for its 28th season on October 18.

List of bus routes:

Route 102: From Rashidiya bus station every hour.

Route 103: From Al Ittihad bus station every 40 minutes.

Route 104: From Al Ghubaiba bus station every hour.

Route 106: From the Mall of the Emirates bus station every hour.

The fare of a single trip to Global Village is Dh10. The RTA will also resume its electric abra service at the Global Village. Two traditional boats powered by electricity will float through the park’s water canal.