84 Tamils who trapped in Israel found by DMK government, helplines provided

The Tamil Nadu government has reported learning about 84 state residents who are stranded in the area of heavy violence between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Many of them had visited Israel previously for reasons including additional education, business, and tourism.

Yeruham, Beersheba, Ben Gurion, East Jerusalem, the University of Jerusalem, and Tel Aviv University are among the places where the stranded Tamils are currently present. The stranded Tamils claim that they are now safe, with enough food and shelter.

In order to help the stranded individuals return home, the Tamil Nadu government has forwarded this information to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Israel.

The following helpline lines can be used to contact the Tamil Nadu government for assistance or questions: 8760248625, 9940256444, and 9600023645. Additionally, there are two email addresses for the helpline: [email protected] and [email protected].