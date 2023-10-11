Agricultural institute in Thanjavur to bear MS Swaminathan’s name, confirms TN CM

The late MS Swaminathan will be honored by renaming the Agricultural College and Research Institute in Thanjavur, as announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Additionally, an award will be established in Swaminathan’s name to recognize top performers in plant propagation and genetics at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

During a statement in the state Assembly, Chief Minister Stalin revealed that the institution in Thanjavur, situated in Echankottai, will be officially known as the Dr MS Swaminathan Agricultural College and Research Institute. The announcement was made to pay tribute to Swaminathan, a distinguished scientist who received numerous national and international accolades, including the Padma Vibushan and Magsasay Award.

Stalin also commended Swaminathan’s significant contributions to India’s green revolution during the 1960s and praised the late scientist for his remarkable work. He specifically highlighted Swaminathan’s early acknowledgment of climate change, dating back to 1969. The esteemed scientist passed away last month.