California citizens can now wipe all their personal information off the internet

California residents now have the opportunity to remove all their personal information from the internet. On October 10th, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Delete Act, a bill that permits residents to request the deletion of their personal data from data brokers in the state.

The Delete Act, also known as SB 362, was initially introduced by California Senator Josh Becker in April 2023. Its primary objective is to enhance Californians’ privacy control by simplifying the process of requesting data deletion, making it more straightforward than the previous cumbersome approach.

This new law builds upon an existing right that allows California residents to request data deletion, regardless of how data was obtained by data brokers.

However, the previous legislation necessitated that individuals submit deletion requests to each specific company separately.