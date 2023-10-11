CBI conducts searches at the home of NewsClick founder in FCRA violations case

The CBI has initiated an FIR concerning alleged FCRA violations by the news portal NewsClick and subsequently conducted raids at two locations. A team of CBI officials carried out searches at the home and office of Prabir Purkayastha, the founder of NewsClick. Notably, Purkayastha had recently been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The allegations involve claims that NewsClick received foreign funds in contravention of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). In the Delhi Police’s earlier investigation into the portal, it was suggested that funds were illicitly infused by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, Neville Roy Singham. However, NewsClick has consistently denied these allegations.

The CBI’s involvement in this case signals a significant development in the probe into potential FCRA violations by NewsClick and adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding the allegations of foreign funding.