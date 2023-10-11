Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,920 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5365. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 57,651 per 10 gram, up by Rs 22, or 0.04%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 69,035 per kg, higher by Rs 117 or 0.17%. MCX Gold extended gains for the third session in a row.

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India to face Afghanistan today: Possible playing XI

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,860.97 per ounce. U.S. gold futures remained firm at $1,874.50. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell on Tuesday. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $21.84 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $882.21 and palladium added 0.1% at $1,170.46.