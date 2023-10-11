Delhi police interrogated Gehlot’s associate in 2020 phone tapping case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Officer On Special Duty (OSD), Lokesh Sharma, faced questioning by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Tuesday regarding the high-profile 2020 phone tapping case. This case, originally initiated by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with the Delhi Crime Branch, alleges that the Chief Minister’s OSD illicitly recorded phone conversations that were subsequently leaked in 2020.

Lokesh Sharma was served with a notice from the Crime Branch on Monday, closely following the implementation of the election code of conduct. This ongoing case is currently awaiting a hearing in the Delhi High Court, scheduled for Wednesday, October 11. The recent summoning of Lokesh Sharma by the Delhi Crime Branch has generated speculation and intensified interest in the case.

In response to these developments, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot vocally defended Lokesh Sharma, asserting that Sharma was not involved in the alleged phone tapping incident. Gehlot, who was present in Delhi, accused the BJP of conspiring to destabilize the government and argued that the voices heard in the recordings belong to Union Minister Shekhawat. Gehlot pledged to confront these allegations and stand firmly with the truth. In turn, Sharma, who had already attended multiple summons and provided pertinent facts and evidence during interrogations, expressed concern over the repeated notices and summonings causing undue distress.